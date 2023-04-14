By ITV Westminster Producer, Lucy McDaid

More than one million people in England face not being allowed a vote in next month's local elections, despite a push to encourage voters without photo ID to register for a certificate.

The government's new policy requires voters to bring passports, driving licences, or other valid forms of ID to polling stations on May 4.

But critics have warned it risks disenfranchising those who don't have photo identification, while Electoral Commission figures show most without ID are more likely to come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that polling stations will need extra staff on May 4 as they're likely to be "overwhelmed" with enquiries.

It's believed there are around 1.1 million people in England who don't have the right identification, such a passport or a driving licence, to vote in next month's elections.

Of those, just 60,300 have applied for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) to allow them entrance to a station.

However, new research by the Electoral Commission suggests that 76% of people now know they need to bring photo ID when going to a polling station, compared to 22% in December.

The deadline to register for a vote is April 17. Credit: PA Graphics

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board said: “Councils are working around the clock to deliver the local elections and the new voter ID requirements, which is the biggest change to in-person voting in 150 years.

"The practical effort required to deliver this change in such a short timeframe should not be understated. “Raising public awareness of these new requirements is crucial and we remain concerned about the potential for electoral staff to be overwhelmed with enquiries and voter authority certificate applications now polling cards have been issued and that some councils may struggle to recruit sufficient staff for polling stations."

Anyone without the correct identification has until April 25 to apply for a VAC, with the government website seeing a clear rise in applications this week.

One council boss has posted a rap video under the name of 'T-Dawg' to remind local voters about the rule change.

South Norfolk Council's Trevor Holden says: "Come on guys, the message is clear - May's local elections are drawing near... / Bring your ID to make your vote count... This is what democracy is all about..."

The song, with a full music video to accompany, was posted on the authority's Twitter page on Tuesday with the tagline "ID like a boss".

Downing Street has always defended the backlash, insisting the measure was introduced to "protect the integrity of elections" and prevent voter impersonation.

However Labour has accused the government of failing to inform voters of the rules and of introducing a change that deputy leader Angela Rayner said is "expensive" and "unnecessary" while in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

