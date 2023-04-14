On Unscripted, playwright and actor Lolita Chakrabarti OBE joins Nina Nannar.Speaking with one of theatre's most in demand writers, Nina asks Lolita about her latest stage adaptation of the novel Hamnet, with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon before heading to the West End. The pair also discuss another stage adaptation of Lolita’s, Life of Pi, which is currently gracing Broadway. Lolita is also an actor with TV roles in the likes of Vigil, Beowulf and many others hit shows.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.