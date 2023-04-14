Nurses from the UK's largest union have voted to reject a government pay offer and plan to stage further strikes with staff from intensive care, emergency departments and cancer wards.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had until 9am on Friday to cast their vote, with 54% choosing to reject the latest offer and escalate their walkouts, as reported by ITV News on Thursday.

The government said on Friday the result will be "hugely concerning" for patients.

It comes as paramedics and other NHS workers from Unison voted overwhelmingly to accept the offer, which includes a one-off payment of around £2,500 and a 5% salary increase in 2023/24.

The Society of Radiographers has also announced its members rejected the same pay offer, and will ballot its members on strike action.

Writing to the Health Secretary Steve Barclay, the RCN's General Secretary and Chief Executive, Pat Cullen, said: “What has been offered to date is simply not enough. The government needs to increase what has already been offered and we will be highly critical of any move to reduce it."

The union has announced it now plans to strike from 8pm on April 30 until 8pm on May 2.

Speaking to broadcasters, Ms Cullen said "Now it's about ensuring that this government gets this message loud and clear. We can avert the strike action we've planned for April by putting a realistic and meaningful offer on the table, not one that they put on and take off the following month."

"Let's start to get down and talk about that," she added.

'We need to add to that offer that's already there', said RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive, Pat Cullen

For the first time since beginning industrial action last year, the walkout will involve nursing staff from emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care, and any other units that were previously exempt.

ITV News has previously reported that the UK's largest nursing union had threatened to escalate strike action in the long-running dispute over pay.

The union has also threatened to re-ballot its members in May, for further strike action across another six-month period.

Responding to the result, a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care said: "It is hugely disappointing that the Royal College of Nursing membership has rejected the pay deal recommended by their leadership.

"Following constructive discussions, all parties agreed this was a fair and generous offer which is demonstrated by Unison, representing the largest share of the NHS workforce, choosing to accept it.

"The fact that the Royal College of Nursing has announced an escalation in strike action with no derogations, based on a vote from the minority of the nursing workforce, will be hugely concerning for patients.

"Hundreds of thousands of Agenda for Change staff continue to vote in ballots for other unions over the next two weeks and we hope this generous offer secures their support."

Workers on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London during a strike by nurses and ambulance staff. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, the head of Unison said while "health workers would have wanted more", the government's most recent offer "was the best that could be achieved".

A government spokesperson said: "The decision by members of Unison, the largest NHS union, to accept the pay offer recommended by their leadership demonstrates that it is a fair and reasonable proposal that can bring this dispute to an end.

“Under the offer, an Agenda for Change employee at the Band 6 entry point – such as a physiotherapist, paramedic or a midwife – will receive over £5,100 across last year and this year, with over £2,000 in bonus payments arriving as a lump sum in pay cheques by summer."

The votes by nurses and other health workers took place as junior doctors staged their fourth day of strike action across the country - also in a bitter pay dispute with the government.

It's estimated that around 350,000 appointments and operations have been cancelled as a result of the walkout by British Medical Association (BMA) members.

