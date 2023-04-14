By Lottie Kilraine, Multimedia Producer

Mark Sheehan, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the band The Script, has died aged 46.

Sheehan, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, died in hospital after a brief illness.

The band's official social media accounts confirmed the tragic news on Friday.

In a short message accompanied by a photo of Sheehan, the band tweeted: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan, originally from Dublin, was the lead guitarist in the band that formed in 2001.

Along with lead singer O’Donoghue and drummer Power they relocated to London to pursue their musical career.

Mark Sheehan with his bandmates Danny O'Donoghue (center) and Glen Power. Credit: AP

Success followed in 2008 with their album The Script reaching number one in the UK and Ireland, helped by the popularity of singles such as Breakeven.

Other hits included We Cry and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles charts.

O’Donoghue and Sheehan have been friends since their school days and had pursued various musical projects together before The Script.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the Irish musician.

Fellow Irish rock band Kodaline described the late star as a "lovely man" as they sent their condolences to his family.

The band tweeted: "So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan!

"We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man!

"Deepest condolences to his family and his The Script brothers."

