Brits warned to stay inside as fighting breaks out in Sudan

Explosions and heavy gunfire have been heard in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, as the British embassy advises nationals to stay indoors.

Fierce clashes between the country's military and powerful paramilitary force broke out on Saturday in the capital and elsewhere across the country.

Fighter jets took off from a military base north of Omdurman and attacked the Rapid Support Force (RSF) militia's positions in and around Khartoum, the Associated Press reported.

The Rapid Support Force (RSF) militia accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum.

These claims were supported by a military official, who anonymously said that fighter jets attacked the RSF's positions around the capital.

The clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary come after weeks of escalating tensions between the two forces. Credit: AP

The RSF claimed they seized the city's airport and “completely controlled” Khartoum’s Republican Palace, the seat of the country’s presidency.

The British embassy in Sudan tweeted: "We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes. "We advise all British Nationals in Sudan to remain indoors and follow our travel advice for more updates."

The group also said it seized an airport and air base in the northern city of Marawi, around 215 miles northwest of Khartoum, but those claims have not been verified.

Commercial aircraft trying to land at Khartoum International Airport began turning around to head back to their originating airport on Saturday, while flights from Saudi Arabia turned back after nearly landing at the airport.

The Sudanese army described the paramilitary's statements as "lies" and said fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital.

The clashes come as tensions between the military and the RSF have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.

The army and the paramilitary disagree over how the RSF should be integrated into the military and what authority should oversee the process.

The merger is a key condition of Sudan’s unsigned transition agreement.

The rivalry dates back further to the rule of autocratic former president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.

In a rare televised speech on Thursday, a top army general warned of potential clashes with paramilitary forces, accusing it of deploying forces in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan without the army’s consent.

The RSF recently deployed troops near the northern Sudanese town of Merowe.

The Sudan Doctors Committee - part of the country’s pro-democracy movement - said clashes have led to ”varying injuries", with the casualty toll from the fighting still unclear.

Sudan has been in turmoil since October 2021, when a coup overthrew a Western-back government, dashing Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of autocracy and repression under Islamist ruler Omar al-Bashir.

