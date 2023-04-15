Tributes have poured in for The Script's "nicest and most talented" guitarist Mark Sheehan.

Sheehan, 46 - who formed the band in 2001 alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, died in hospital on Friday following a short illness.

Fellow Irish rock band Kodaline described the Breakeven star as a "lovely man", while former Boyzone singer Mikey Graham said he "can understand the pain" Sheehan's bandmates would be feeling.

Graham's co-star Stephen Gately died unexpectedly from a heart defect in 2009.

Graham tweeted: "Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script.

"I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families.

"All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music, it will carry you home Mark."

The Script's debut album was released in 2008, hitting number one in the UK and Ireland and featuring hits such as We Cry, Breakeven, and The Man Who Can't Be Moved.

Announcing the guitarist's death on Friday, a statement from the band said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” it said.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The 46-year-old was married to Rina Sheehan and they had three children together.

Irish president Michael D Higgins hailed Sheehan as an “outstanding” example of Irish “musical success” on the world stage.

“It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States – a truly remarkable achievement," the president said.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world."

Other celebrities also honoured his memory on social media. Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden said: "Devastating news. Mark was one of the good guys!"

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Thinking of you all at this time.

“Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet.”

