Dubai apartment building fire kills 16 people

At least 16 people have died after a fire at an apartment building in Dubai.

Another nine were injured after the blaze swept through the building in the Al Murar area of the city's historic Deira neighbourhood around midday on Saturday.

Char marks were visible on the five-storey building on Sunday, along with a heavy police presence.

It is believed multiple people were sharing an apartment, which is common among labourers in the area.

A man working nearby at the time of the blaze said there had been an explosion, like from a gas cylinder catching fire, followed by thick black smoke.

He said neighbours believed people were asleep inside at the time.

The Dubai Civil Defence statement, reported by state-linked media The National, described the fire as starting on the fourth floor.

“Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire,” the statement reportedly said.

“Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the accident.”

The building's management declined to answer questions when approached by the Associated Press.

In recent years Dubai has faced a spate of high-rise fires, fuelled by flammable siding material.

