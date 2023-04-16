Holly Willoughby will not be presenting This Morning this week as she is unwell with shingles.

The TV favourite posted on her Instagram story to let fans know why she would not be appearing on the daytime staple.

Her post said: "Hi... Just to let you know i may be away for the rest of the week as i have shingles... I'll be back as soon as I'm better. Huge Love, Holly xxx"

Willoughby has presented This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009.

It is unclear whether she will return to screens, ITV News will contact This Morning for further details.

Sypmtons of shingles and what to look out for?

Shingles is an infection which causes a painful red rash. The NHS says people should call Get 111 as soon as symptoms appear.

The first signs of shingles can be:

a tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin

a headache or feeling generally unwell

A rash will appear a few days later.

Usually you get the shingles rash on your chest and tummy, but it can appear anywhere on your body including on your face, eyes and genitals.

The rash appears as blotches on your skin, on one side of your body only. A rash on both the left and right of your body is unlikely to be shingles.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted