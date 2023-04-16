An Italian footballer is in hospital after a tram crash on Sunday morning.

Ciro Immobile was in his car, with his family, when it was involved in a collision with a tram, in Rome, destroying his vehicle.

Immobile and his two daughters were taken to the hospital.

Lazio Football Club later announced he had a broken rib, sufferd “spinal trauma” and was still under observation.

A statement on its official website read: “The medical staff of Lazio announces that, today, following a road accident, the footballer Ciro Immobile reported a sprain trauma of the spine and the compound fracture of the XI right rib.

“Conditions are currently good. The player remains under observation at the department of emergency medicine directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS in Rome.”

The 33-year-old is likely to miss upcoming matches against Torino and Inter Milan.

This season he has netted 10 league goals, including a penalty in Lazio’s 3-0 win at Spezia on Friday.

Lazio is second in Serie A and in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, although it is 14 points behind league leader Napoli.

