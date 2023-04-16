Sunak's ‘maths to 18’ plan is a step closer as he launches teaching review

The prime minister's plan that all pupils must study maths up to the age of 18 moves a step closer as he is to launch a review into teaching.

An expert-led review into how to ensure all pupils in England study some form of maths up to the age of 18, without making maths A-Level compulsory, is to be announced by Rishi Sunak on Monday.

During a speech in north London on Monday, he will hit out at the “cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths” which he says is putting children “at a disadvantage” as they do not have the analytical skills needed in the workplace.

The UK remains one of the only countries in the world which does not require children to study maths in some form up to the age of 18, making it one of the least numerate among the 38 OECD advanced economies.

Around a third of pupils do not pass GCSE maths, and more than eight million adults have numeracy skills below those expected of a nine-year-old, according to Downing Street.

Mr Sunak is expected to tell an audience of students, teachers, education experts and business leaders: “We’ve got to change this anti-maths mindset. We’ve got to start prizing numeracy for what it is – a key skill every bit as essential as reading.

“I won’t sit back and allow this cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths to put our children at a disadvantage.

“My campaign to transform our national approach to maths is not some nice-to-have. It’s about changing how we value maths in this country”.

The prime minister first made his maths-to-18 pledge in January, but said the scheme may not be rolled out in this Parliament.

Critics accused Mr Sunak of rehashing his plan to distract from an ongoing pay teachers dispute, which will see union members walk out later this month.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “It seems like an attempt to divert attention away from the most pressing matter in education in England which is the industrial dispute triggered by the erosion of teacher pay and conditions and resulting crisis in recruiting and retaining enough staff.

“These severe shortages directly undermine the Prime Minister’s ambition because it means there are not enough maths teachers to deliver even the existing requirements let alone extend maths to every pupil to the age of 18."

The former chancellor will argue that maths will help young people in their careers and grow the economy.

He is to say: “We simply cannot allow poor numeracy to cost our economy tens of billions a year or to leave people twice as likely to be unemployed as those with competent numeracy."

An advisory group including mathematicians, education leaders and business representatives is to be formed to advise the Government on what core maths content students will be required to study, and whether a new maths qualification will be needed.

Mr Sunak will say: “We’ll need to recruit and train the maths teachers. We’ll need to work out how to harness technology to support them.

"And we’ll need to make sure this maths is additional to other subjects – not instead of them."

Labour criticised the “empty pledge”, with shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson saying: “Once again, the Prime Minister needs to show his working: he cannot deliver this reheated, empty pledge without more maths teachers.

“But after 13 years of failing our children, the Tory government repeatedly misses their target for new maths teachers, with maths attainment gaps widening and existing teachers leaving in their droves."

Royal Society president, Sir Adrian Smith, said it was “reassuring to see the PM’s commitment” as “more still needs to be done” to make courses such as core maths and mathematics skills, in general, widely available and appealing to students.

Sam Sims, chief executive of the charity National Numeracy, said: “Addressing poor numeracy needs to start much earlier than 16. We need a cradle to career vision for numeracy in the UK.”

