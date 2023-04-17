Almost 100 dead as fighting in Sudan continues

Almost 100 people have been killed as fighting between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group enters its third day.

At least 41 civilians were killed on Sunday, bringing the two-day death toll to 97, the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate said on Monday.

Hundreds of people have been wounded since the fighting started on Saturday, the group said, and dozens of fighters are also believed to have been killed.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the commander of the armed forces, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group.

The two generals are former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan's short-lived transition to democracy.

Smoke is seen rising from Khartoum's skyline on Sunday Credit: AP

Volker Perthes, the UN envoy for Sudan, said that both Burhan and Dagalo agreed to a three-hour humanitarian pause in fighting in the late afternoon on Sunday, but violence continued to engulf the capital.

In the capital Khartoum and neighbouring city Omdurman, fighting was also reported around Khartoum International Airport and state television headquarters. A senior military official said clashes with RSF fighters began earlier in the day around military headquarters. “They are shooting against each other in the streets," said prominent rights advocate Tahani Abass who lives near the military headquarters.

"It’s an all-out war in residential areas.”

