A black teenager in the United States has been shot in the head after going to the wrong house to collect his younger brothers.

The shooting on Thursday sparked protests in Kansas City, with a lawyer for the 16-year-old saying there may have been a racial motivation behind the attack.

The Kansas City Star reported that the victim, identified online by family members as Ralph Yarl, was hospitalised after he was shot while trying to pick up his younger twin brothers from a friend’s house.

Police said he went to the wrong house and was shot there.

There was a protest outside the suspected house where the shooting took place. Credit: AP

Officials would not confirm the number of times the homeowner shot the victim or where his injuries were.

Police Mr said Ralph was stable but had a life-threatening injury.

Police have not identified the shooter or his race, though the family's lawyer and civil rights attorney Ben Crump told The Star the shooter appears to be white.

Mr Crump said that judging by what he was told by the teen’s family, the shooter is white.

"It is inescapable not to acknowledge the racial dynamics at play," he said.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said they were investigating if the shooting was racially motivated.

Investigators also will consider whether or not the suspect was protected by "Stand Your Ground" laws, Graves said.

Ralph was meant to pick up his brothers from a friend’s house on 115th Terrace.

He ended up ringing the doorbell at a house on 115th Street, his aunt wrote Faith Spoonmore online.

A man opened the door, saw Ralph and shot him in the head. When Ralph fell to the ground, the man shot him again.

Ralph got up and ran from the property, but he had to ask at three different homes before someone helped him, Ms Spoonmore wrote.

Kansas City police officers said they responded around 10 pm and the suspect was taken into custody for 24 hours and was released while the investigation continues.

Missouri law allows a person to be held up to 24 hours for a felony investigation.

At that point, the person must be released or arrested and formally charged.

In order to arrest someone, law enforcement needs a formal victim statement, forensic evidence and other information for a case file to be completed, which they could not collect due to Ralph's injuries, Ms Graves said.

While searching the scene for evidence, detectives found the firearm used.

There was a protest near the house where the shooting took place on Sunday,

"I want everyone to know that I am listening," Ms Graves said, "and I understand the concern we are receiving from the community."

Even though Ralph "is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally," Ms Spoonmore wrote in a GoFundMe she started to raise money for his medical bills and other expenses.