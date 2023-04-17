'My eyeballs got a stretch': Camera captures black bear startling man at home

Play Brightcove video

David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a sun lounger when he turned to see a large black bear

A doorbell camera has caught the moment a black bear creeped up and startled a man while he lay on a sun lounger in North Carolina.

David Oppenheimer, based in Asheville, was relaxing at home on Tuesday when an alarm sounded from his motion detector.

A common sight in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the photographer was not expecting to later turn and see a large black bear beside him.

Footage shows him jumping as the two make eye contact, gripping a pillow as his body froze until the bear runs off a few seconds later.

Doorbell video shows the exact moment Oppenheimer and the bear make eye contact. Credit: David Oppenheimer

"I looked behind me and didn't see anything," Oppenheimer said of the moment the motion detector sounded.

"But about a minute later, the bear came along and was practically in front of me."

"My eyeballs certainly got a stretch."

This jump scare wasn't the first time these two encountered each other - Oppenheimer said the same bear has visited his home a couple times before to inspect the rubbish bins and grab a quick bite from his "bear-proof" bird feeder.

"The bears here are very peaceful," he added.

"This one just caught me off guard."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know