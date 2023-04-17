'My eyeballs got a stretch': Camera captures black bear startling man at home
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a sun lounger when he turned to see a large black bear
A doorbell camera has caught the moment a black bear creeped up and startled a man while he lay on a sun lounger in North Carolina.
David Oppenheimer, based in Asheville, was relaxing at home on Tuesday when an alarm sounded from his motion detector.
A common sight in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the photographer was not expecting to later turn and see a large black bear beside him.
Footage shows him jumping as the two make eye contact, gripping a pillow as his body froze until the bear runs off a few seconds later.
"I looked behind me and didn't see anything," Oppenheimer said of the moment the motion detector sounded.
"But about a minute later, the bear came along and was practically in front of me."
"My eyeballs certainly got a stretch."
This jump scare wasn't the first time these two encountered each other - Oppenheimer said the same bear has visited his home a couple times before to inspect the rubbish bins and grab a quick bite from his "bear-proof" bird feeder.
"The bears here are very peaceful," he added.
"This one just caught me off guard."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know