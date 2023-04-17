Phantom of the Opera bows out on Broadway after 35 years and almost 14,000 shows

After 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances, Phantom of the Opera took its final Broadway bow on Sunday.

The curtain came down on show number 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre, with a star-studded reprisal of Music of the Night closing Broadway’s longest-running show.

Cast - including original star Sarah Brightman - and crew were joined for a final bow by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber who dedicated the final show to his son, Nick, who died last month.

“When he was a little boy, he heard some of this music,” Lord Lloyd-Webber said.

Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber appear at the curtain call. Credit: AP

Ms Brightman, holding his hand, said: “When Andrew was writing it, he was right there. So his son is with us. Nick, we love you very much.”

The musical opened on January 26, 1988, has weathered recessions, war, terrorism and cultural shifts. But the prolonged pandemic and rising costs (its weekly running costs approached $1 million [ £804,959] ), with elaborate sets and costumes as well as a large cast and orchestra, was the final straw.

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, 'Phantom' tells the story of a composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine. Lord Lloyd-Webber’s soundtrack included Masquerade, Angel of Music and All I Ask of You.

A fan dressed as a chandelier poses outside the theatre. Credit: AP

The first production opened in London in 1986 and since then the show has been seen by more than 145 million people in 183 cities and performed in 17 languages over 70,000 performances. On Broadway alone, it has grossed more than $1.3 billion.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, whose musicals once dominated Broadway and London's West End, now has only one show - Bad Cinderella - playing on New York's theatreland.Phantom is still playing in the West End, starring Jon Robyns as the Phantom, Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé and Matt Blaker as Raoul.

The final curtain was a blow to the musicals many 'Phans' who have watched the show multiple times. Andrew Defrin, a Fordham University student studying theatre directing, had been "completely enraptured" with the Phantom since he first saw the show at six, he said.

He attended his 20th performance of Phantom on Saturday.

"It's the end of an era, truly," Mr Defrin told CNN. "I've never seen any other marquees at the Majestic Theater. To not see that mask there is going to be devastating."

