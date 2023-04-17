Rishi Sunak is under investigation by parliament's standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest.

An update to the parliamentary website shows the investigation was opened last Thursday and relates to paragraph six of the MPs code of conduct.

A Downing Street source said the investigation relates to the shares Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, has in a childcare agency that will be boosted by the chancellor's Budget.

A No 10 spokeswoman responded: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

Paragraph six of the code of conduct reads: "Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders".

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has been Daniel Greenberg since January this year.