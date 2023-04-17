Temperatures set to rise across parts of UK in sign that Spring has sprung

The British weather is famed for its less than ideal timing; burning heat for the London Marathon, storms for Glastonbury and, memorably, the driving rain whipping in the faces of the singers for the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant - was there ever a more British display of meteorological stoicism and rain-soaked good humour?

We've been adopting the same stoic approach so far this year in the face of the wettest March for 41 years, and far less sunshine which we should rightly expect by mid April.

Now, though, with similarly British timing, as the children return to school - after what has been for many a wet and windy Easter Holiday break - the weather is set to improve.

High pressure stretches in from the north east over the next few days - its welcome influence keeping at bay rain-bearing frontal systems.

It won't be wall to wall sunshine across the UK, but for most it brings the promise of drier and sunnier conditions.

And with the April sun finally having a bit of strength to it, and the winds falling light for most, temperatures are set to rise at last.

Don't get too excited... we're only talking about mid to high teens, but in the sunshine it will feel lovely.

The Highlands of Scotland - which so often bear the brunt of the Atlantic onslaught - benefit hugely from an easterly wind, which will keep North Sea coasts cooler and cloudier this week.

To the lee of high ground, temperatures here could hit a balmy 20C on Monday or Tuesday - which would be the latest point in the year that 20C had been achieved since 2010.

So, variable cloud but largely dry and feeling warmer of late for the next few days.

With the meteorological bar set so low this year, I think we can all chalk that up as good news!

