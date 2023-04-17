World War II veteran, 97, reunited with beloved Spitfire

Play Brightcove video

ITV News correspondent Neil Connery reports on an elderly man's lifelong wish to see a Spitfire again

A 97-year-old veteran has been granted his lifelong wish to be reunited with a beloved Spitfire once again.

Alec Denham, known as 'Ted', is one of just a handful of living survivors who worked with Spitfires during World War Two.

Mr Denham is currently being cared for at Honey Lane care home in Waltham Abbey, Essex. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

The care home's staff were determined to do something special for Ted, so they arranged for his dream to see a Spitfire again come true.

He told ITV News the plane was "wonderful" and said he had a "great" day.

Alec Denham and his carer at the Imperial War Museum Duxford Credit: PA

When his carers discovered Mr Denham's history, they set about trying to reunite him with the iconic fighter plane.

His care home team managed to arrange a trip to the Imperial War Museum in Duxford where he was shown a Spitfire and was able to see other planes take off.

Mr Denham's team believed the sensory experience could bring him some relief and lucidity.

Mr Denham signed up when he was 17, serving at Arnham and then being deployed to Malaysia.

One of Ted's carers told ITV News: "I literally had tears rolling my eyes today, seeing him in uniform and bringing back those memories for him, it's just been absolutely overwhelming."

