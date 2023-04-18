A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize at a North Carolina amusement park.

Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2pm (7pm BST) on Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, according to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.

She added that the medical response team unlocked the machine and the boy was able to climb out.

The boy has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, officials said. Credit: Carowinds Fans Only

He was then treated and released from first aid to his guardian - but the child has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft.

"The park's medical response team responded quickly, and at 2:11pm ET, the minor exited the machine.

"He was treated and released from first aid and released to his guardian," park officials said in a release.

He was treated and released from first aid to his guardian. Credit: Carowinds Fans Only

"The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds' top priority."

The images of the boy trapped prompted amusement from hundreds of people on a Carowinds fan page on Facebook.

"But did he get the stuffie?" one user wrote.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.