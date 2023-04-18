Fox and Dominion settle over $1.6 billion false election claims lawsuit

Voting maching company Dominion has settled a $1.6 billion (£1.3bn) defamation lawsuit with Fox.

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems had been suing Fox News claiming the broadcaster reported it had rigged voting in the 2020 US presidential election, preventing President Donald Trump from a second term in the White House.

The judge overseeing the lawsuit, announced that the parties “have resolved their case” and dismissed the jury, just as the trial was to begin.

The announcement averts a prolonged trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network, owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, chased viewers by spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The sudden announcement came after jurors had been seated and attorneys were preparing to make opening statements for a trial that had been expected to last six week.

Terms were not disclosed for the proposed settlement, which still needs approval from the judge overseeing the case.

More to follow...