King's coronation: Which rail firms are putting on extra trains?

Extra train services are being laid on for King Charles III's coronation weekend, as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on London for the landmark occasion.

The travel operation - which will not match the scale of what was laid on for the Queen's funeral - will help well-wishers attend the coronation ceremony itself, on Saturday May 6, and then the concert, which will take place the following day, at Windsor Castle.

Many train companies are snot planning to enhance their operations for the weekend at this stage, as much of the additional passenger demand is expected to come from within the south east.

However, some rail providers have announced they will be providing additional services for the King's Coronation.

Here are the latest plans for extra trains released by rail operators so far.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

GWR said it will run some "very early" additional services to London Paddington from major stations in south Wales, south-west England and the Thames Valley area on Saturday May 6.

The rail provider will also operate an "enhanced service" between Windsor and Slough on Sunday May 7 and the early hours of Monday May 8 for concertgoers.

South Western Railway (SWR)

According to SWR, its usual timetable will run on the day of the coronation service, but there will be additional trains between London Waterloo and Windsor for the concert.

Windsor Castle will play host to a concert to celebrate the King's coronation. Credit: PA

Southeastern

On May 6, Southeastern will run additional trains between Dartford and London Charing Cross, and longer trains on the Maidstone East Line and between London Victoria and Gillingham.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR)

GTR - which operates Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink - said some of its services will have more carriages than normal.

Meanwhile, there is no planned engineering work affecting lines serving London on Saturday May 6.

Transport for London said its services may be "very busy" at "key transport interchanges", such as Tube stations around Westminster and those with connections to mainline trains.

