A car park collapsed in on itself in New York, killing at least one person, according to city officials.

Videos of the damaged building, in Manhattan's financial district, showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper floor.

Officials said at least five people had been injured during the incident late on Tuesday afternoon.

The parking building on Ann Street, is located about half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

Emergency responders and building officials converged on the scene, with police urging members of the public to evacuate.

New York Mayor Eric Adams described what happened as a partial collapse of the building.

"It felt like an earthquake," Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University, said.

He described hearing "a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated".

Other students described hearing screams and seeing cars falling in the building at around 4pm local time.

New York City Fire Department said searches were being conducted to account for anyone trapped beneath the building.

At one point, firefighters were pulled out because of concerns about the building's stability, the department said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know