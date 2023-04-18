By Lucy McDaid, ITV News Westminster Producer

Ministers have been accused of fuelling a culture war that sacrifices trans peoples' rights over reports that single-sex schools could soon be allowed to ban trans pupils.

ITV News understands new advice to schools will be published by the Department of Education in May, and is likely to state single-sex institutions can't be legally bound to admit transgender students.

A government minister didn't deny the reports on Tuesday, while LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall said any move to exclude trans people from spaces represents "an appalling rollback" on rights.

Speaking to ITV News, Home Office minister Chris Philp said: "As a government, we're very committed to ensure that women and girls are able to have safe, single-sex spaces."

"Our track record is pretty clear, and I'd expect the guidance, when it's published later in the summer, to reflect that approach," he added.

The charity Stonewall is one of several denouncing the reports, with a spokesperson saying: "LGBTQ+ children and young people deserve the same opportunity to thrive as any other child, and it is key that schools are respectful and supportive.

"We understand that the government seeks to create guidance for schools to have 'across-the-board' solution, but this must not be fuelled by yet another cynical attempt to stoke a politically motivated ‘culture war’, at the expense of trans people's safety and dignity."

The reports come weeks after the government confirmed it is pursuing plans to change the legal definition of "sex" to "biological sex", which could see trans people barred from other single-sex spaces such as public changing rooms and sporting teams.

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch has written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) seeking advice on the proposal, which the charity Mermaids said was an attempt to "strip trans people of their rights".

Meanwhile, the transgender model and activist, Munroe Bergdorf, accused the government of "reducing trans people to second class citizens" while political parties fiercely debate the issue of trans rights ahead of an expected General Election next year.

The advice for schools is being drawn up by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Ms Badenoch, and will be published as draft guidance to go out to consultation.

