In a special report, ITV News reporter Antoine Allen looks into the fresh efforts being made to improve the representation of South Asian footballers in England's top leagues.

From the time football came home, to the heartbreak of many missed penalties, the England squads that have taken on the world have consistently lacked one group of home-grown players.

Since 1986, no South Asian player has represented the men's Three Lions senior side.

But a new generation of youth players is working to debunk myths and set the scene for future stars, with the help and guidance of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

At West Bromwich Albion's academy, 14-year-old Danny Iqbal dreams of representing England.

He told ITV News: "Hopefully I can get my call-up next year. I just want to be playing at a top level - I look at these players and I just want to be one of them when I'm older. I want to be inspiring young players."

Danny's father, Zafar, said the South Asian community would be proud to see players like his son reach the top of the game.

Especially as he believes misinformation about players has held back the community's chances of climbing the football pyramid.

He recounts myths that "South Asians were not suited to the game and that was primarily because of their genetic make-up."

"The genetic make-up of Asian players is much the same as [the] genetic make-up of all players," Zafar corrects. "Tall players, wide players and every type of player. So, that's a myth that needs to be broken."

The 2022/23 season saw a 12.6% increase in the number of South Asian players in elite English football, where, currently, there are 92 South Asian players in the foundation and youth development phases - less than 1% of the pool of available players.

Danny Iqbal's father, Zafar, said the myth that South Asians can't play elite football 'needs to be broken'. Credit: ITV News

At the scholar phase the numbers fall to 25, but a smaller pool means representation increases to 1.45%.

However, by the time it gets to the professional level only 17 of the nearly 4,000 players are British South Asians - less than half of 1%.

Riz Rehman works to help clubs find and develop South Asian footballers. An injury ended his professional football career, but his brother made history when he debuted for Fulham.

He said: "Well, when we were young, when we were nine and eight, we were told we would never make it because [we're] scared of weather, got the wrong diet and your parents push you towards education and not sport.

"When you're told that at a young age that could actually put you off, but for us we use that as a source of inspiration to prove people, and to prove to this culture that you know what we don't care what you say we're actually gonna go and make it and we did it."

A new scheme from the PFA, called AIMS, is supporting clubs across the country to find, nurture and connect talented South Asian players.

Under the AIMS scheme, Wolverhampton Wanderers under-21 defender Kamran Kandola received mentorship from former Premier League players.

As one of five professional South Asian players currently signed to a Premier League club, he wants to inspire others, even at this crucial time in his career.

"If you have a good two years now, from 18 to 20, you could see yourself playing at a Premier League level. Whereas if you have a poor two years and can't really get it going then you could find yourself playing like National League [or] non-league and there's a big, big difference," he said.

"And it can all just come down to sometimes what opportunities come, sometimes a little bit of luck, and form and confidence."

Meanwhile, down on the south coast, Zesh Rehman is continuing to make history and break new ground as a coach at Portsmouth.

Each time he walks onto the pitch at Fratton Park he cuts a solitary, but inspiring figure, as the only South Asian Coach in England's top four leagues.

Zesh Rehman has aspirations of coaching in the Premier League. Credit: ITV News

As a part of Portsmouth's coaching staff his analysis on the pitch and off it is supporting Pompey's League One promotion charge.

Asked how he feels about being a British South Asian coach at a professional club, he said: "Well I see it as a very privileged position because I know that a lot of people are looking up to me.

"Hopefully I can inspire them to go and have a journey in the game be it as a player, as a coach or whatever capacity they feel they want to pursue.

"I'd like to end up working at the highest level possible. My ultimate aim and dream is to end up working in the Premier League and I believe that's the pinnacle as a player and that's where you know I'd like to end up as a coach."

Some 19 years ago this week, Zesh's Premier League career began. He went on to stand alongside English football legends and play international football for England at youth level.

If Zesh can keep winning, one day he could become the first South Asian manager in the Premier League.

