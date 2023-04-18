Netflix were forced to issue an apology to viewers after a "shambolic" attempt at a livestreamed reunion for their hit reality series Love is Blind.

Technological difficulties led to severe delays for the streaming giant as fans were left stuck in the waiting room over an hour after the series four special was scheduled to kick off - only Netflix's second-ever live event on its own platform.

The delay prompted online outrage from thousands of fans, whose tweets managed to get the stream trending on Twitter before the service's official account said they were "incredibly sorry" to "everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, (and) gave up their Sunday afternoon" to tune in at 5pm Pacific Time (1am BST).

They added in the tweet: "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible."

The reunion was then made available globally at 12pm PT (8pm BST) the next day.

The show documents the build-up to five weddings after its contestants fall in love and get engaged without seeing what one another looks like.

Fans waited with baited breath to see participants grilled and questioned on their actions across the season by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who are married themselves.

"We are sorry we're late," said Vanessa, the sole acknowledgment of the delay at the top of the broadcast.

Thousands, including American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeted their frustration at the delays.

“Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her,” wrote the representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, referencing cast member Brett Brown needing some last-minute tailoring on his wedding suit just hours before his nuptials with Tiffany Pennywell.

"Netflix said 15 minutes, well it’s 8:18 and I’m still waiting impatiently - like what is the truth at this point?" a US-based fan tweeted alongside #LoveIsBlindLIVE.

Creator and star of the award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson wrote: "@Netflix did you try unplugging it then plugging it back in".

Another viewer commented on the discrepancy between user experiences, as some fans seemed able to access the livestream while others remained in the dark.

" The fact that it’s working for some and not for others is crazy," they tweeted. "I never wanna see (Netflix) attempt a live reunion ever again... this has been shambolic."

Netflix's first live streaming event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” did not feature any apparent technical difficulties.

