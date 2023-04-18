Ofgem bans forced prepayment meter installations in homes of over-85s

Energy suppliers will no longer be able to forcibly install prepayment meters in the homes of over-85 customers, Ofgem has announced.

The energy regulator has introduced the changes after videos emerged of British Gas employees breaking into people's homes to install the technology.

Customers who are struggling to pay their debts will also be allowed more time to do so before they are made to switch.

Currently, Energy companies can obtain court warrants giving them legal rights to enter people’s homes and fit prepayment meters if customers have not paid their bills.

The practice has become more common as energy prices have soared during the cost-of-living crisis.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had announced, as part of his Spring Budget, an end to the "prepayment premium", meaning customers will no longer be charged more for energy than those on direct debit.

From July, the changes are estimated to save more than four million households £45 a year on their energy bills, according to the Treasury.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive officer of Ofgem, said: “Ofgem’s new voluntary code of practice is a minimum standard that clearly sets out steps all suppliers must take before moving to a PPM (prepayment meter).

“If and when involuntary PPMs are used, it must be as a last resort, and customers in vulnerable situations will be given the extra care and consideration they deserve, over and above the rules already in place, by suppliers – something that has clearly not always been happening.

“This new code of practice means, for some people, PPMs should never be installed, and, for high-risk groups, their energy needs must be protected with a higher level of consideration.

“We expect the overall number of involuntary PPM installations will fall over time, and we recognise that a careful balance is required to help manage debt, while protecting customers in vulnerable situations.”

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has welcomed Ofgem’s new policy.

He tweeted: “This is a step in the right direction – I welcome agreement from the sector to give redress to those wronged – an important step I’ve been requesting.

“Now @Ofgem and suppliers must put these words into action, so struggling families never again face such mistreatment.”

However disabilities and equality campaigners say Ofgem's new code has not "gone as far as we would like”.

The head of policy Scope said: “They haven’t gone for an all out ban. And I think what’s really worrying is when you look at the code of practice, there are grey areas, there are gaps. That is a cause of concern for us.

"We know energy suppliers really sank quite low even when there were rules in place in some of their practises so any room for manoeuvre, anything they can manipulate is worrying.”

On whether the people Scope represents can trust energy companies to do the right thing, she told BBC Radio 4: “I think that’s the problem yes, the trust has been eroded because of some of the practises we’ve seen.

“Calls to our helpline over the last 18 months confirm everything that The Times have reported on so people will be worried.”

