Rishi Sunak has been asked further questions about a financial incentive for childminding agencies, as he is investigated over a possible failure to declare his wife holds shares in one.

The prime minister insists the interest, relating to Akshata Murty's stake in Koru Kids, was declared in the normal way to the Cabinet office.

It is one of six private childminding agencies listed on the government website that is set to benefit from changes announced in last month's Budget.

As an incentive to encourage more into the sector, those who sign up through private agencies will get a £1,200 financial bonus, while independent starters will get half the amount.

Rishi Sunak insists he declared the interest to the Cabinet office. Credit: Phil Noble/PA

The chair of the Liaison Committee, Sir Bernard Jenkin, has written to Mr Sunak asking him to explain "the rationale behind the difference in bonus payments" and "what engagement has taken place with the sector" on the issue.

It comes following an appearance by the prime minister in front of the committee last month, during which he was interrogated by Labour MP Catherine McKinnell on the plans and asked if he had any interests to declare.

"No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way," insisted Mr Sunak.

His statement was followed up by a letter to the committee, which said: "I note that there has been some media coverage relating to the minority stake my wife has in relation to the company Koru Kids."

Mr Sunak added: "I would like to clarify for the Parliamentary record that this interest has rightly been declared to the Cabinet Office."

However, the prime minister has been told to "come clean" and publish his financial interests by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

He urged Mr Sunak not to "hide behind the process" and make the details public to "clear this up" before the end of Tuesday.

Downing Street has said the latest list of ministerial interests, which hasn't been updated for nearly a year, will be published shortly.

A Number 10 spokesperson added: "We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

