UK unemployment rate rises and vacancies fall as jobs market falters

The UK’s unemployment rate has risen and vacancies have fallen for the ninth month in a row, official figures have shown.

The rate of unemployment in the UK rose to 3.8% in the three months leading up to February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was up from 3.7% in the previous three months.

Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

The ONS said this reflects “uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment”.

But the figures also showed a rise in employment – to 75.8% in the three months to February from 75.7% in the previous three months – as more people returned to the jobs market in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

The statistics body said the number of job vacancies have fallen by 47,000 to 1.1 million in the three months to March, but remains high, especially in the teaching sector.

As the cost of living crisis continues, people are seeing their pay grow slower than prices, with total pay including bonuses down by 4.1% when Consumer Prices Index inflation is taken into account.

This means their income is falling in real terms, despite a 5.9% rise in earnings, according to the ONS.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “With the number of people neither working nor looking for a job down again, there were rises in both those in work and those actively looking for a job.

“However, while the group outside the labour market – termed ‘economically inactive’ – fell, the number among them who were long-term sick rose to a new record high.

“Job vacancies have fallen again but remain at very high levels.

“Meanwhile, pay continues to grow more slowly than prices, so earnings are still falling in real terms, although the gap between public and private sector earnings growth continues to narrow.

“The number of days lost to strikes picked up again in February, after January’s sharp fall, albeit not to the levels seen before Christmas.

“Once again education was the most affected sector, accounting for over three-fifths of the total.”

