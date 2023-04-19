Voter ID introduced to stop 'certain people' from voting, Labour MP Jess Phillips suggests
By ITV News Westminster Producer Lucy McDaid
A Labour MP has accused the government of introducing compulsory voter ID to try and stop "large portions of the migrant community" from voting at next month's local elections.
Jess Phillips accused the government of trying to make it harder for "certain people", by requiring all eligible adults to show photo identification at polling stations on 4 May.
The shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding also expressed concerns about the logistical problems the change could cause, likening the situation to queues for passport checks at the Port of Dover over the Easter holidays.
Her criticism follows warnings from the Electoral Commission, which said extra staff will be needed to prevent polling stations being "overwhelmed" with enquiries about the photo ID.
Speaking to Matt Forde on 'The Political Party' podcast, Ms Phillips joked that "the Tories have shot themselves in the foot a little bit".
"I think that they did it to try and stop certain people voting, and by certain people I think large portions of the migrant community in our country," she said.
"And that's because, once again, they don't live on the same planet," added Ms Phillips.
She continued: "I represent a community, a large Muslim community, British Pakistani, British Bangladeshi, and there isn't one of them that doesn't have photo ID. They do have it.
"Do you know who doesn't go in and out of the country? Farmers from Lincolnshire."
Met with laughs from the audience, Ms Phillips joked she "cannot wait" as she told Forde the joke was based on "an actual case study" of a man in Lincolnshire without the right ID.
More than a million people face not being able to vote next month, either because they lack any identification or don't have the right type, according to figures from the Electoral Commission.
Previous polling has also warned that people without the correct identification to allow them a vote are more likely to be from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Critics have highlighted the change could also disengage voters from the process, particularly younger voters who may not have ID and are typically more left-leaning.
Others have argued that many of the accepted forms of ID suggest more consideration has been given to encouraging older voters, who are more likely to vote Conservative.
For example, an Older Person’s Bus Pass will be accepted, however an equivalent travel card for a younger person won't be.
Which forms of ID will be accepted at polling stations?
Various forms of photographic ID in different categories will be accepted and anyone without can apply for a free voter ID document known as a Voter Authority Certificate.
The deadline for applications is 5pm on 25 April.
You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.
Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country
Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)
A Blue Badge
Older Person’s Bus Pass
Disabled Person’s Bus Pass
Oyster 60+ Card
Freedom Pass
Scottish National Entitlement Card
60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
Biometric immigration document
Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
National identity card issued by an EEA state
Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland
Voter Authority Certificate
Anonymous Elector's Document
The government has always defended criticism of the scheme, insisting it was introduced to "protect the integrity of elections" and prevent voter impersonation.
A spokesperson said: "We cannot be complacent when it comes to ensuring our democracy remains secure. Photo identification has been used in Northern Ireland elections since 2003. “The vast majority of people already have a form of acceptable identification. We’re urging anyone who doesn’t to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate as soon as possible and we expect more people to apply before the deadline. “We’re working closely with the sector to support the rollout and are funding the necessary equipment and staffing for the change in requirements.”
