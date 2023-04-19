Play Brightcove video

Footage shared on social media showed people trying to escape the fire

A hospital fire in Beijing has killed at least 29 people as patients were seen perching on outdoor air condition units and escaping out of windows via ropes made of bedsheets to escape.

Chinese state media reported 71 patients were evacuated from Beijing Changfeng Hospital as a large black cloud billowed into the sky.

Videos shown on social media showed people trapped in the multistory building apparently tied bedsheets into makeshift ropes and escaped by climbing out windows.

Others took refuge by perching on air conditioning units just outside.

The fire has now been extinguished. Credit: AP

Zhao Yang, deputy chief of the Beijing Fire Brigade, said the accident was caused by sparks generated from renovation and construction work at the inpatient department, according to initial investigaitons.

The sparks were then believed to have set fire to flammable paint, though the investigation continues.

12 people, including the head and deputy head of the hospital, have been arrested over for "committing crimes of major liability accident."

There was a heavy police presence in the area on Tuesday. Credit: AP

The fire has now been extinguished.

Most of the hospital appeared to be without power, with the building left blackened and charred.

Chinese authorities have not revealed how many of the dead were patients at the hospital.

