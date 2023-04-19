Cruise ship staff 'tried to save man in water' day after Levi Davis last seen

Levi Davis' family have revealed cruise ship staff tried to save a man in the water the day after the missing man was last seen in Spain last year.

They are urging police to search the water at Barcelona's commercial port, after they say staff on a cruise ship reported trying to save a man in the water - the day after the last known sighting of Mr Davis.

The 24-year-old former Bath rugby player and Celebrity X Factor contestant was last seen at the Hard Rock Cafe in the city on October 29, 2022.

On Monday, his friends and family met with local police for an update on the search.Friends told ITV News that efforts to track Mr Davis' last known movements on the night of October 29 have been able to confirm that after he was seen leaving the cafe, he walked back down La Rambla and entered the city's commercial port.

According to a family statement shared with ITV News, Mr Davis' phone last registered "in the early hours" of Saturday, October 30, with a phone tower at the far end of the port, which is closest to the sea entrance.

The statement added that "reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship", which entered the port at 6.30am that same day, have been investigated by Mosso D’esquadra, the Barcelona police force.

"Four staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details including him asking for help in English and the colour of his clothing," the statement said.

"A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency Sea and Air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him.

"The investigation is still very much ongoing and we are hoping that the Port Police will authorise and carry out a further search of the waters and other inaccessible areas of the port."

When ITV News contacted police in Barcelona, a Mosso D’esquadra spokesman said the force would neither confirm nor deny any detail of the meeting.

The spokesman added investigators had not discounted the possibility that Mr Davis had drowned.However, investigators had not discounted numerous other possibilities as to what happened to Mr Davis, and they are keeping an open mind.

Mr Davis was last seen at the Hard Rock Cafe in Barcelona. Credit: PA

The latest update comes after Mr Davis' family asked the media to "refrain from printing conspiracy theories" about his disappearance.

In March, a separate family statement said reports of "hearsay" were causing "a huge amount of distress" and are "potentially damaging the reputation of a young man who has achieved so much in his young life".

The previous month a video, which Mr Davis posted on social media days before his disappearance, emerged, in which he said his "life is in danger".

During the 15-minute video, he said he was being blackmailed by criminals who were threatening to kill him and his family.

