Dame Edna star Barry Humphries in hospital after surgery complications

Dame Edna star Barry Humphries is in hospital due to complications with a hip replacement, according to reports.

The beloved comedian's friends and family are at his bedside as he recovers in Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital on Wednesday, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 89-year-old had surgery on his hip last month, at the same hospital, after a fall in February, according to the Australian newspaper.

On Wednesday, the family issued a statement to the outlet, confirming: “Barry Humphries is currently in hospital receiving treatment for health issues.

"Barry would like to thank everybody for the support and good wishes he has received but would like more and more. He would also like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at St Vincent’s Hospital.”

The legendary comic and his wife live in London but share an apartment in Sydney.

He has been a staple of the British comedy circuit since moving to London in 1959, appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan.

Humphries is perhaps best known for his alter-ego - the purple haired and funky glasses wearing Dame Edna.

Originally known as Mrs Edna Everage from Moonee Ponds, she was dubbed a Dame by Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam on screen in the second Barry McKenzie film.

The character, who first rose to fame in the 1970s, became a star of stage and screen, performing on the West End and going on multiple tours.

Alongside Dame Edna Everage, he also appeared as the lecherous Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, an elderly, childless man living the suburbs.

