Play Brightcove video

The single is part of an upcoming album, which Jesy Nelson said will be raw and honest with songs that tackle sensitive subjects, as Rishi Davda reports

Lots of singers write about what they know, but few dare to tackle the toughest of topics.

Jesy Nelson's latest single 'Bad Thing' does just that. Each word is a window into the harsh reality of domestic abuse.

It's deeply personal to Jesy, who said it's "basically about being in a toxic relationship and being addicted to unhealthy love, which a lot of women in my life have been through".

The music video is serious yet sensitive, a candid depiction of the highs and lows of a troubled relationship.

Jesy had some reservations about showcasing something so graphic, but she also saw the benefit in raising awareness.

She remembers that the team behind the production were "torn about how drastic to make the video," adding: "We wanted to keep it as real as possible."

The charity Women's Aid came onboard to help accurately identify and convey some of the signs of abuse.

Charity representative Teresa Parker believes that "because of Jesy's audience and the people who engage with her music, a much younger audience is talking about domestic abuse".

Teresa Parker, from Womens Aid, believes Nelson's music is encouraging younger generations to talk about domestic abuse. Credit: ITV News

She hopes the "video will reach out to younger people and help them understand healthy relationships".

Jesy rose to fame as a member of Little Mix - the group won the X Factor in 2011 and went on to major international success.

However, in 2020 Jesy shocked many fans by announcing that she was going to leave the group to focus on her mental health.

Bad Thing is her second solo release and putting out music by herself has given Jesy "a real sense of independence".

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted

She said: "I find it really exciting. This raw and vulnerable music has been a side to me that no-one has been able to hear until now."

She's faced social media trolling in the past, but has never shied away from being open and honest.

When asked about the liberating feeling of previously fronting her own documentary about online abuse, the singer said "it's a good feeling."

"So much of what gets put out there you don't have control over. It's great when you can speak your truth and let people understand you as a person and what you are going through," she added.

In the future, Jesy is hoping to put out an album, which is tentatively penciled in for this year.

After an album comes a tour, a chance for Jesy to once again perform on stage for her fans.

If you have been affected by this story, Womens Aid has a range of resources available online, including an online chat function and helpline email.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know