By ITV News Content Producer, Elisa Menendez

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned in a matter of weeks in the first coronation ceremony the nation has seen in more than 70 years.

The last time the country celebrated a monarch's coronation was in 1953, when the late Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to descend on the capital to celebrate the coronation weekend - but what is happening, where can you watch the coronation, and when is the bank holiday?

Read on for everything you need to know.

When is the coronation happening and at what time?

The King and the Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday, May 6.

The service will begin at 11am.

According to the palace, it will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The Queen Consort will be known as "The Queen" or "Queen Camilla" following the crowning.

What route will the procession take?

The King and Queen Consort will travel from Buckingham Palace in the King's procession to Westminster Abbey in the morning.

In a break from tradition, they will travel in a shorter procession route than the late Elizabeth II, opting for a much less bumpy ride in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their outward journey.

Queen Elizabeth took a much longer, bumpier route in the Gold State Coach, which she described as 'horrible'. Credit: PA

The late Queen famously described her journey in the Gold State Coach, which is suspended on leather straps, as “horrible” and took two hours to complete.

The King and Queen Consort's 1.3 mile journey will see them travel down The Mall via Admiralty Arch, along the south side of Trafalgar Square, before heading down Whitehall and Parliament Street, and around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to finally arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Following the service, Their Majesties will make the same journey back to the palace, this time in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Westminster Abbey in the much more comfortable Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Credit: PA

It will be a larger ceremonial procession - known as “the coronation procession” - in which the King and Queen Consort will be joined by other members of the royal family.

Royals will join the King and the Queen Consort on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

Where are the best spots to watch the procession?

Viewing spots along the procession route are not ticketed and will be open to the public on a first-come first-served basis.

Members of the public have been advised to pitch up early, as spots will fill quickly, with some super fans expected to camp overnight.

The places with the best views of the procession will be outside Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey - where the procession will begin and end - as well as along The Mall, Horse Guards Parade, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall, and Parliament Square.

King Charles will take a significantly shorter return route than his late mother the Queen. Credit: PA

Although the procession won't pass through St James's Park, it is likely to be a good place to soak up the atmosphere - and you may catch a glimpse of the coach as it heads down The Mall.

If travelling by public transport, the closest Tube stations are Westminster, Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James's Park.

However, it is best to check for street and station closures nearer the time. Transport for London (TfL) says services may be “very busy, particularly during the day on Saturday at key transport interchanges”.

Where can you watch the celebrations on TV?

You can watch the King and Queen Consort crowned, plus rolling coverage of other coronation celebrations, on ITV and on our streaming platform, ITVX.

Viewers can also watch on almost 60 big screens in towns and cities across the UK. To find out where your local screening will be, check ITV News' full list.

When is the bank holiday?

The Monday following the coronation weekend - Monday, May 8 - will be a bank holiday for all of the UK.

Billed as "the Big Help Out", the day has been set aside for volunteering and encouraging members of the public to take part in charitable causes.

What else is happening over the coronation weekend?

Across the weekend, tens of thousands of Coronation Big Lunches and street parties will be held in the UK and Commonwealth.

Big Lunches take place across the UK annually and, according to the government, last year they raised more than £22 million for local charities.

For those wishing to head out to their local to enjoy the long weekend, the government has given permission to pubs, clubs and bars to stay open into the early hours over the coronation weekend.

Venues across England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours - from the normal 11pm to 1am - between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7.

Sunday, May 7

The Coronation Concert, taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, will see celebrities, music stars, art performances and a "world-class orchestra" come together in front of a live audience.

Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Richie are among the musical stars confirmed to perform at the show.

Throughout the performance "iconic locations across the UK" will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations, says the government.

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

It will also be shown on big screens in St James’s Park and at all screenings in London, while there will also be an accessible viewing space along the north side of The Mall.

First aid and mental health first aid facilities, water refill stations, toilets and accessible toilets, welfare points, and concession kiosks selling food and drinks will be included at these viewing spaces which will be at ground level.

Hearing loops for use by people with hearing aids and British Sign Language interpreters will be present and accessible toilets and changing facilities will be provided, according to the government.

Monday, May 8

The main event on the bank holiday Monday is the Big Help Out, which encourages the public to support and take part in charitable causes.

Organisations including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and the RNLI have organised events.

Celebrations will take place throughout the May Bank Holiday weekend. Credit: PA

How can I host a coronation party?

Many have been busy making plans for street or viewing parties, concerts, charity events and other festivities.

For small parties for residents, a licence won't be needed. However, you may need to apply to your local council for permission to close the road.

Those hosting large events with loud music and alcohol with up to 500 guests on unlicensed premises will likely need to apply for a Temporary Event Notice at a cost of £21.

The government has a comprehensive guide on the rules around street parties here.

Those looking to host can seek help from the council, or join up with their local community and neighbours by setting up a group chat, or using an app to connect with people in the area. Or, you can do it the old fashioned way, and knock on neighbours' doors.

The official coronation website includes guidance and tips on how to host your own 'Coronation Big Lunch' or street party.

It includes ideas for homemade bunting, recipes, children's activity sheets, a music playlist and the official coronation emblem.

