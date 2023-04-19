The SNP's treasurer has announced he is "stepping back" from the role after he was arrested in connection with an investigation into the party's finances.

Colin Beattie was arrested on Tuesday before later being released without charge, as Police Scotland investigates the use of £600,000 in donations meant for an independence referendum.

Mr Beattie said he will also be stepping back from his role on the Public Audit Committee until the police investigation has concluded.

In a statement, he said: "This afternoon I informed the party leader that I will be stepping back from my role as SNP National Treasurer with immediate effect.

"I have also informed the SNP Chief Whip at Holyrood that I will be stepping back from my role on the Public Audit Committee until the Police investigation has concluded.

"On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP's governance and transparency.

"I will continue to cooperate fully with Police Scotland's enquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.