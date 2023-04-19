The newly published list of ministerial interests declares the financial shares held by Rishi Sunak's wife in a private childcare agency.

The prime minister is currently being investigated by the parliamentary standards watchdog over whether or not he failed to declare the interest when questioned in front of the liaison committee last month.

It relates to Akshata Murty's stake in the agency Koru Kids, one of six listed on the government website that stands to benefit from childcare funding announced in the Budget.

As an incentive to encourage more childminders into the sector, those who sign up through private agencies will get a £1,200 financial bonus, while independent starters will get £600.

Mr Sunak didn't declare his wife's stake in Koru Kids in front of MPs in March, but he insisted all of his personal interests had been declared in the normal way.

The 2023 List of Ministers' Interests, which until Wednesday had not been updated for a year, states that the "prime minister's wife is a venture capital investor".

In small print, it reads that Mr Sunak set out in a letter to the Chair of the Liaison Committee earlier this month that his wife has a "minority shareholding" in Koru Kids.

Earlier this week it was announced an investigation had been opened by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, over whether or not Mr Sunak failed to declare the interest when interrogated by Labour MP Catherine McKinnell.

Ms McKinnell asked Mr Sunak why the chancellor had announced a double bonus for childminders who sign up through a private agency, and if he had anything to declare.

At the time, Mr Sunak said: "No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way".

A No 10 spokesperson said: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

