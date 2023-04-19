Top ultra-marathon runner disqualified from race after using car

Scottish ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski has been disqualified from a race because she used a car for 2.5-miles of a 50-mile race.

The 47-year-old GP from Dumfries had finished third in the 50-mile GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race on April 7.

Her time of seven hours and 25 minutes was just 22 seconds behind the second-place finish.

But she is believed to have travelled 2.5 miles in a car after mapping data found she covered a mile in one minute and 40 seconds.

Zakrezewski finished 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon in Scotland and has set records in the UK over 100 and 200 miles.

Joasia Zakrzewski (left) after completing the race. Credit: GB Ultras

Third place has been awarded to Mel Sykes.

Ms Sykes said on Twitter it was "great news for me but really bad news for sportsmanship."

Other competitors in the race have criticised Zakrezewski's actions and have called for her to be banned from other races.

Colin Rushton, who took part in the race, said on Twitter "such a crazy thing to do in a race that has no prize money or qualifies you into anything."

Wayne Drinkwater, the director of the GB Ultras race, said it was "very disappointing".

He told the BBC: "The issue has been investigated and, having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

"The matter is now with the TRA (Trail Running Association) and, in turn, UK Athletics (UKA) as the regulatory bodies."

Adrian Stott, a friend of the runner, told the BBC she is "genuinely sorry" and felt unwell before and during the race.

"The race didn’t go to plan. She said she was feeling sick and tired on the race and wanted to drop out," he said.

"She has co-operated fully with the race organisers’ investigations, giving them a full account of what happened."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.