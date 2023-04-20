Play Brightcove video

Video report and words by Cree-Summer Haughton, ITV News' Here's The Story

Around the world, cannabis users have gathered on green spaces marking a day that has become synonymous with marijuana.

Although it remains illegal in the UK, and a class B drug, it didn't stop thousands of people gathering at London's Hyde Park for a communal smoke.

But where did the holiday come from, why are people not stopped from smoking weed in public and could Britain follow a trend of other nations by legalising the drug?

The exact origins of the term 420 aren't officially known, but there is an urban myth amongst users.

According to legend, the date goes back to 1971, when a group of students at San Rafael High School in California would meet at 4.20pm every day after class to smoke.

Due to the fact that Americans tend to write the 20th April as 4/20, it naturally became the official day to mark getting high.

420 has been a symbol of counterculture across the world for a number of years, but recently there's been a shift in a number of countries changing policy and becoming more tolerant.

Canada, Mexico, Thailand and some states in America have recently legalised recreational use.

And closer to home, Germany and Ireland are having discussions on decriminalising it.

As for the UK, the huge event in Hyde Park - which will have been mirrored across the country on a smaller scale - may suggest a lenient attitude, but it's not an amnesty.

It's still not legal to smoke on 420 day in the UK.

When ITV News asked the Met Police for their approach to the widespread public defiance of the law on 420, a spokesperson said: "The police plan is one of engagement, explanation and education around drugs and drugs misuse; with appropriate interventions as, and when, required."

If you are caught with cannabis you could face a maximum of five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Being convicted of producing and supplying the drug carries up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

So is the UK any closer to following other countries in legalising the drug?

Polling from YouGov suggests public opinion is now in favour of it, with over half of people supporting legislation to change the law. In contrast, just 32% of people opposed it.

Both of the UK's leading parties, Labour and Conservative, are with the minority though.

They both oppose the legalisation due to worries cannabis is "driving harm" in communities.

Other smaller parties like the Lib Dems and Greens are pro legalisation.

The Lib Dems say they would introduce limits on the potency levels and permit cannabis to be sold through licensed outlets to adults over the age of 18.

But given Rishi Sunak's Conservatives or Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour are likely to win the next election, it's unlikely to see a change in UK law soon.

But does a party’s stance on this affect how users will vote?

We asked people celebrating 420 in Hyde Park.

Here's what they said…

"I voted for Green Party before. Just because I feel I can vote for anybody, especially not the Tories."

"The political party. I don't judge them because I can't, Justin. I could never. I could never be an MP. I could never have that much stress on my life."

"I’d still vote for what I believe would help, but I don't think it will help."

Watched on by police, Thursday’s mass gathering remained a largely peaceful celebration among the drug users.

For now though, the day when cannabis users can freely smoke in public without any threat of repercussions seems a long way away.