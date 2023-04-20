Play Brightcove video

Dominic Raab denies all the allegations and has said previously he'll resign if he's found guilty, as Amy Lewis reports

Dominic Raab's political future as deputy prime minister is now in Rishi Sunak's hands, as the prime minister reads a finished report into bullying complaints made against his deputy.

Downing Street confirmed Rishi Sunak had been handed the report by Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning, and is now "carefully considering" its findings.

Mr Sunak previously maintained he has "full confidence" in Mr Raab, who is also justice secretary. Downing Street insisted this "still stands" as the prime minister deliberates over his judgement.

The investigation was requested by Mr Raab in November last year after two official complaints about his behaviour were made. Mr Tolley's independent inquiry addressed eight formal allegations, with at least 24 government officials understood to have been involved. They cover Mr Raab's time in the Ministry of Justice, Foreign Office, and from his time as Brexit secretary.

On Thursday morning the prime minister's official spokesperson said Mr Sunak is now "carefully considering the findings of the report before coming to a judgement".

He added a resolution will be sought "as swiftly as possible".

Deputy PM Dominic Raab and then Chancellor Rishi Sunak listen during PMQs in June. Credit: PA

The fate of Mr Raab as both deputy prime minister and justice secretary now hangs in the balance, with the final decision lying solely with Mr Sunak.

The independent investigation carried out by Mr Tolley was instructed to consolidate a series of findings as opposed to a final judgement on Mr Raab's behaviour.

Sir Laurie Magnus, Mr Sunak's ethics adviser, is not obliged to consult with the prime minister on the verdict, but he could be consulted.

Mr Raab has always defended himself against bullying allegations, insisting he has always behaved professionally and has always got on with civil servants.

He also confirmed he would resign from his roles if found guilty of bullying.

If Mr Sunak reaches a guilty verdict, it will require a cabinet re-shuffle in order to find Mr Raab's replacement.

