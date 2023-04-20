Fans warned off pitch invasions as season comes to an end

Fans are being warned to stay off pitches as the football season draws to a conclusion.

In a move designed to head off a repeat of the pitch invasions seen at the end of the last campaign, the English game’s governing bodies and supporters’ representatives have issued a plea in a bid to “avoid any unnecessary disruption”.

A statement read: “The passionate support of fans is a vital part of what makes football so special in this country.

“It is completely understandable that emotions run high, particularly at this stage of the season when there is so much to play for.

“However, we must remind supporters that in the interests of safety and well-being for everyone inside our stadiums, the pitch is for players, managers and officials, while the stands are there for fans to support their team.”

The statement signed by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, Premier League counterpart Richard Masters, EFL chief Trevor Birch, Football Supporters’ Association head Kevin Miles, Kelly Simmons, director of the Women’s Professional Game and Jack Pearce, chair of the FA Alliance Committee.

“As we reach the exciting culmination of another thrilling football season, we want fans to continue to show their positive support as this can make all the difference to a team’s fortunes," the statement continued.

“But our message is clear: fans must stay in the stands and avoid any unnecessary disruption at such a crucial point of the season.

“Love football, protect the game.”

The governing bodies have worked with the FSA since last season’s events to strengthen sanctions against anti-social and criminal behaviour, including encroachment and the use of pyrotechnics, which could lead to offenders being subjected to club bans and criminal charges.

The statement read: “We know that this unacceptable behaviour is carried out by a minority of fans, and their actions do not represent most supporters, but they risk ruining the fantastic experience of a football match for everyone.”

