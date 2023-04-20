Play Brightcove video

'You can't have it both ways'

Sarah Ferguson has confirmed she will not be attending the King's coronation, saying "you can't have it both ways" as a divorcee in the royal family.

The Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew spoke to Good Morning Britain about not being able to "sit on the fence" and reiterated that the coronation of Charles and Camilla, on May 6, is "a state occasion."

However, she admitted to being "close" to the King and Queen Consort, who invite her to private events.

"It's a state occasion and being divorced I dont think you can have it both ways," she said on Thursday.

"You can't have it both ways. You musn't sit on the fence - you're either in or you're out.

"I think that the great thing about this moment in time is the unity of family - I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family... I'm not there at the state occasion, but in private I can be there.

"And that's a lovely feeling to be part of the family - it really is."

The Duchess was also probed on Prince Andrew, calling him a "very good grandfather" and "a kind, good man".

"I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild."

She was asked about her thoughts on what the late Diana, Princess of Wales - whom she fondly called "Dutch" - would make of the rift between her youngest son Prince Harry and the rest of the royals.

"Dutch, as I called her, was all about, as we all know, losing the stigma of HIV, Aids.

"She was all about being true to her heart.

"And her heart would say, 'my boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful, beautiful children' and that is what she would look at."

The interview continued with Sarah urging others to "smile and be kind" and stop cruel "trolling" on the internet, before commenting on her time in the spotlight.

"I hit public life in 1986 and I became a public figure.

"As you all know, some of my journeys might have been slightly better thought-through, however I think it's important to get on.

"What's happening in Ukraine... Afghanistan, Yemen Syria, please let us keep that look on it," she added.

