Michael Schumacher's family are reportedly planning to take legal action against a magazine that published an artificial intelligence-generated 'interview' with the former Formula 1 driver.

German outlet Die Aktuelle ran a front cover spread of an exclusive interview with the F1 champion, who has not been seen in public since 2013 after suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident.

A strapline underneath read "it sounded deceptively real", and the article is based around supposed quotes that have been produced by AI.

A Schumacher family spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that legal action will be taken.

Schumacher, 54, was placed in a medically-induced coma for six months after suffering a head injury while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013.

Since then, his family has gone to great lengths to protect his privacy, and it is still unknown what his medical condition is.

Corinna Schumacher has only publicly spoken about her husband's condition at the end of a Netflix documentary about his F1 career, titled "Schumacher."

Speaking in the documentary, Mrs Schumacher said: "Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. Credit: PA

"And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

"We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said.

"It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

The couple have two children together, 26-year-old Gina and 24-year-old Mick, who has followed in his father's footsteps into Formula 1.

Mick is the reserve driver for Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know