SpaceX launches world's biggest rocket into space

The biggest and most powerful rocket ever made has been launched by SpaceX.

The nearly 400-foot (120-metre) Starship, created by Elon Musk's SpaceX, blasted off from the southern tip of Texas in the US.

The test flight will last 1.5 hours, and although designed to be reusable and land on solid ground, the vehicle will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier, Musk gave 50-50 odds of the spacecraft reaching orbit on its debut.

It comes days after the rocket's planned launch was scrapped at the last minute due to an issue with a frozen valve.

In a tweet sent minutes before the rocket was supposed to lift off on Monday, Elon Musk said: “A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today”. He added that the team had "learnt a lot" and would "retry in a few days".

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars.

Nasa has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.

Spectators pictured awaiting liftoff earlier today Credit: AP

Last night, hundreds of space fans returned to the launch site at Boca Chica Beach in the hopes of seeing the launch today.

“I've been waiting for this, really, for years,” Bob Drwal told The Associated Press.

The retired engineer said he drove almost 1,500 miles from Chicago to southern Texas to witness the spectacle along with his wife Donna.

