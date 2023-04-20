SpaceX to launch world's largest rocket after setback

SpaceX's Mars-bound Starship is set for lift-off on Thursday, after an initial failure earlier this week.

The launch attempt of the most powerful rocket ever developed, built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was due to launch from Starbase in Texas, America, on Monday.

But, proceedings had to be scrapped after a "pressurisation issue" caused the company to pull the launch with just minutes to go.

The Starship team instead used the day as a dress rehearsal.

Before the launch had to be scrubbed, the 120-metre tall spacecraft was meant to complete an unmanned around-the-world test flight before falling into the sea.

It is seen as the first step in a long-term project that aims to transport people to the moon and Mars.

Elon Musk's firm will try again on Thursday, April 20.

If all goes to plan, the rocket will complete a short orbital flight, lifting up into space before crashing into the ocean.

