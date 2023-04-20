Sudan military rejects peace talks with rival force and demands surrender

Sudan's military has rejected the opportunity for further peace talks with a rival paramilitary force, saying it would only accept terms for a complete surrender as the two sides continue to wage a bloody battle for control of the African country.

Thousands of civilians fled Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Thursday whilst a fragile 24-hour ceasefire was in place.

But the Sudanese military's statement has now raised the likelihood of a renewed surge in the conflict once the latest truce ends.

The conflict, which began last weekend, has killed at least 330 people and injured a further 3,300, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Sudan's medical system has been left on the brink of collapse by the fighting, with many hospitals forced to shut down and others running out of supplies.

A second ceasefire came into effect on Wednesday evening, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with both army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Leaders from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also held talks with the two generals on Thursday in a bid to bring an end to the bloodshed.

But hours before the truce was set to end, the military said in a statement that it would not negotiate with its rival, the RSF, adding: "There would be no armed forces outside [of] the military system."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Gunfire could be heard throughout Khartoum on Thursday despite the ceasefire, with residents reporting that the heaviest battles took place at the main military headquarters in the city centre.

Residents in Sudan's capital have been attempting to reach safety for several days, with supplies of food and water rapidly running out.

Atiya Abdulla Atiya, secretary of the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate (SDS) said "massive numbers" of people, mostly women and children, used the ceasefire to escape to safer ground.

She added the truce had not been firm enough to deliver supplies and relief to Sudan's overwhelmed hospitals.

A satellite photo shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport. Credit: AP

Around 70% of hospitals near the clash sites throughout the country are out of service, the SDS said.

The fighting has been disastrous for a country where the United Nations (UN) said around a third of the population - some 16 million people - are in need of humanitarian aid.

Attempts to establish democratic rule within Sudan have also been derailed by the violence, which came about after weeks of growing tensions between the two generals over new international attempts to press a return to civilian government.

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era