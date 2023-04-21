Play Brightcove video

The bobcat swiped out at its rescuers as it was retrieved from the car grille with a pole

Credit: CNN

A sheriff's office in Wisconsin has released footage of its officers responding to an unusual call from the public to help remove a trapped bobcat from a car's front grille.

Sheriff Mike Lukas called the incident "a first" for him, explaining how three deputies were initially called out to reports of an animal which had snuck its way into a vehicle.

He said: "As you can imagine the shock they were in when lo and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle."

After deliberating how to remove the animal the officers decided to ask for help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Sheriff Lukas added: "My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman.

"As you can see on the bodycam footage Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out."

Video footage shows Mr Lockman pulling the bobcat out from the vehicle's grill and then quickly placing it in the back of a truck.

Sheriff Lukas said the animal was later released back into the wild.

