Dominic Raab bullying report: The key findings

By ITV News Westminster Producer Lucy McDaid

A report into allegations of bullying made about former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said his behaviour could be "intimidating" and "persistently aggressive".

Mr Raab resigned on Friday from government, including from his role as justice secretary, after Adam Tolley KC concluded an independent investigation into eight formal complaints.

Mr Tolley found Mr Raab's behaviour was "often intimidating" and "excessively demanding", with a "significant adverse impact" had on the health of some complainants.

However, despite multiple references to intimidating behaviour in the published report, it suggests Mr Raab "cannot be characterised as offensive, malicious or insulting".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the report on Thursday, with Mr Raab publicly declaring his resignation on Friday morning.

Here are some of the report's key findings:

'He acted in a way which was intimidating' and 'persistently aggressive'

Relating to a complaint made in November 2022 about Mr Raab's behaviour as foreign secretary, Mr Tolley said "he acted in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting."

Mr Raab's conduct in the meeting was "undermining or humiliating" to the affected individual, outlines the report. Mr Tolley adds "it is inferred that the deputy prime minister was aware that this would be the effect of his conduct".

It was "an abuse or misuse of power", said Mr Tolley.

'In some cases', there was 'a significant adverse impact' on complaints' health

Mr Raab's alleged behaviour while Secretary of State for Justice led to a number of individuals feeling significantly impacted, according to the report.

Mr Tolley writes: "Although the merit of each Complaint varied, I find that the complainants were in every case acting in good faith in raising concerns which they genuinely held. In some cases, their experience involved a significant adverse impact on their health."

Elsewhere in the report, Mr Tolley found that complainants from the Ministry of Justice "experienced a range of impacts, including stress and anxiety, the taking of special unpaid leave, and in one case a period of stress-related sick leave".

Dominic Raab’s resignation letter on Twitter Credit: Dominic Raab/PA

'Unacceptable' physical gestures

Mr Tolley said he "heard a good deal of evidence" about Mr Raab's use of physical gestures when communicating with civil servants and other officials.

"At the most extreme, and which would have been unacceptable", reads the report, "this was put as extending his hand directly out towards another person’s face with a view to making them stop talking."

"Another example of such an allegation was loud banging of the table to make a point," it adds.

Mr Raab had been warned numerous times about 'complaints about his behaviour'

Despite Mr Raab's denials that he had previously been warned about his behaviour, the report finds that his permanent secretary while in the Ministry of Justice had "drawn to his attention concerns about his tone and behaviour" on three separate occasions.

Mr Raab had been informed about "complaints" relating to his behaviour in relation to civil servants, it found.

The permanent secretary speaking to Mr Raab told him to address performance concerns with them, as opposed to addressing officials himself.

'He does not accept that he has done anything wrong'

Mr Tolley reiterates that Mr Raab "has not offered any apology" following the complaints, "giving that he does not accept that he has done anything wrong".

In his resignation letter on Friday morning, however, Mr Raab said he is "genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence" caused, but insists that was "a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice."

