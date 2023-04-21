The UK's Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, has resigned from government after the publication of a report into official complaints that he bullied staff.

Mr Sunak received the report from senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC’s investigation on Thursday and had been considering the findings since.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Raab, who has also resigned as justice secretary, said he feels "duty bound" to accept the inquiry's outcome.

However, he added: "In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent."

The prime minister's now former deputy said the inquiry dismissed "all but two" of the claims levelled against him, adding: "Mr Tolley concluded that I had not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone."

ITV News has previously reported on bullying allegations against the former deputy prime minister, with one former official claiming he was "100%" a bully.

Dominic Raab's resignation statement in full

Adam Tolley KC led the independent investigation into Mr Raab, who always insisted he would resign if found guilty.

Mr Raab requested the probe into his behaviour in November last year after two official complaints were made. Mr Tolley's independent inquiry addressed eight formal allegations, with at least 24 government officials understood to have been involved in the complaints. They cover Mr Raab's time in the Ministry of Justice, Foreign Office, and his time as Brexit secretary.

Throughout the five-month investigation, Mr Raab always maintained he had excellent relationships with civil servants across government and insisted he has always acted with professionalism and integrity.

In his resignation letter to Mr Sunak, the MP for Esher and Walton said he is "genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice."

He added: "That is, however, what the public expect of ministers working on their behalf."

Deputy PM Dominic Raab and then Chancellor Rishi Sunak listen during PMQs in June. Credit: PA

Speaking to ITV News, a former Foreign Office official who worked in the department under Mr Raab's leadership described his resignation letter as "vile".

The full report by Mr Tolley KC is yet to to be published by Downing Street, while Mr Sunak now needs to carry out a cabinet re-shuffle in order to find Mr Raab's replacement.

