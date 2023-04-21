The prime minister has appointed Alex Chalk as his new justice secretary and Oliver Dowden as deputy prime minister, after Dominic Raab resigned following a bullying investigation.

Rishi Sunak was forced to carry out a Cabinet re-shuffle following a statement from Mr Raab on Friday morning, which came after the publication of a report into claims he bullied staff.

Alex Chalk, a defence minister and MP for Cheltenham, will take over from Mr Raab as Secretary of State for Justice.

It comes after several members of staff at the Ministry of Justice filed formal complaints about Mr Raab's behaviour as head of the department.

Oliver Dowden has been appointed deputy prime minister by Mr Sunak, a promotion from his current role as chancellor of the duchy of lancaster.

