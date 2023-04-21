Play Brightcove video

Rising water levels have forced children on India's Munro Island to find alternative transport to school, as ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine reports

It used to be a walk, but for these children rising water levels mean that these days getting to school on foot is no longer possible.

Only boats will do.

Kerala is one of India's most beautiful states, but unfortunately it's literally losing some of its appeal, as parts vanish due to inundation.

ITV News visited what's left of Munro Island, which lies in an estuary in southern Kerala. The island is named after a British Army officer, who was placed in charge during the early 19th century.

Colonel John Munro was a progressive who helped end slavery and introduced an excellent education system, which serves Kerala well to this day.

Travelling around the island you come across many homes that have been abandoned because water made them uninhabitable.

Less land might mean better fishing for the eagles, but a shrinking island means fewer islanders.

One woman ITV News spoke to has lived here for 52 years, but she doesn't want to stay any longer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

She said it's frightening, especially when storms and high tides come, complaining that she has to wait for the house to be completely destroyed before she's entitled to compensation.

She gave a tour of her house, which in places was like still being outside because some walls had collapsed, eaten away by the water.

"I want to go somewhere else to live," she said.

"Life is very difficult here and I am suffering. I really want to move. I'm on my own. My husband is dead and the children are gone. I really want to leave here."

A number of homes on Munro Island have been abandoned due to water damage. Credit: ITV News

Scientists blame the island's predicament on various factors, including rising sea levels due to climate change.

They also claim the land had been weakened by frequent passing trains, which in turn generate vibrations.

But despite it all, the perhaps over optimistic community leader on Munro Island, Suresh Attupuram, said the area still has a future.

"Munro Island people are very courageous people and will overcome this situation."

Munro Island leader Suresh Attupuram said the area still has a future. Credit: ITV News

He added that they were investigating the possibility of floating homes.

Elsewhere, the Munro Castle Resort has had to close. Its pleasure craft are now redundant.

The hotel went out of business recently enough for the clock in reception still to be working.

It seems time may be running out for this island. Some scientists predict it will be completely uninhabitable just 30 years from now.

One of humankind's 19th Century creations has become one of our 21st Century casualties.