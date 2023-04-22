Dame Edna comedian Barry Humphries dies aged 89

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated, has confirmed.

During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Humphries died around 7pm on Saturday evening (11am BST) according to a spokesman for St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

The comedian had been readmitted to St Vincent’s after suffering complications following hip surgery last month.

A statement from Humphries' family said: “​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.​

“​With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

​“​His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

“Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

A family statement issued to the Sydney Morning Herald thanked fans and hospital staff for their “support and good wishes”.

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan.

As well as Dame Edna Everage, he also appeared as the lecherous Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, an elderly, childless man living in the suburbs.

